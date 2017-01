A 69-year-old man from Meniko village died late Saturday at the Nicosia general hospital from injuries he sustained in a car accident on January 5 police said on Sunday.

The accident happened at around 6.15pm last Thursday on Denia Street, Akkaki when Yiannakis Ioannou lost control of his car and ended up injured in a nearby field.

Ioannou was taken to Nicosia and underwent surgery but died at around 11pm on Saturday night.