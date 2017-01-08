Speed clampdown from Monday, police say

January 8th, 2017 Cyprus 0 comments

Speed clampdown from Monday, police say

Police will begin a week-long speeding campaign as of Monday, they said.

In an announcement, the force said that excessive speed was one of the most common causes of traffic accidents.

“For this reason and in order to raise awareness of drivers, police will conduct a nationwide speed enforcement campaign,” it said.

The campaign will start on Monday and run until next Sunday January 15.

In addition to the speed control, traffic police will carry out checks for other driving offences such as seat belts and drink driving.

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2015. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close