Speed clampdown from Monday, police say

Police will begin a week-long speeding campaign as of Monday, they said.

In an announcement, the force said that excessive speed was one of the most common causes of traffic accidents.

“For this reason and in order to raise awareness of drivers, police will conduct a nationwide speed enforcement campaign,” it said.

The campaign will start on Monday and run until next Sunday January 15.

In addition to the speed control, traffic police will carry out checks for other driving offences such as seat belts and drink driving.