January 8th, 2017 Cyprus, Cyprus Talks 0 comments

Should Turkey annex north Cyprus? [VIDEO]

Just before the start of the Geneva negotiations on the Cyprus problem, we asked a selection of people in the northern half of Nicosia what they think should happen if the negotiations should fail. Specifically, should Turkey then intervene and annex north Cyprus?

Their responses ranged from heated declarations of independence to statements of support for Turkey’s role. It now remains to be seen if our leaders can somehow reach agreement in Geneva, so as to make the subject of this video irrelevant.

