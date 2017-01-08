Women from across the divide demand role in Cyprus talks

Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot women have sent the two leaders, President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci, a declaration expressing their full support for the peace process and the forthcoming phase of negotiations in Geneva and demanding that women be included in the negotiating teams.

The declaration, which was forwarded to the two leaders this weekend and will continue to be available for signature, “was the collective result of an initiative of Cypriot women`s organisations and individuals of civil society from all communities of the country and has been signed by a number of women`s organisations and members of civil society.”

The declaration demands that “women be included in the negotiations and the drafting of the federal and constituent states’ constitutions.” Among others it asks that “more is done in terms of education in gender equality in the public school system with emphasis on deconstructing stereotypes and eliminating gender-based violence as well as promoting peace education including conflict resolution and reconciliation, elimination of violence and deconstruction of military images and mentality.”