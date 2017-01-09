10 years of the iPhone

“Well, today, we’re introducing three revolutionary products of this class. The first one: is a widescreen iPod with touch controls. The second: is a revolutionary mobile phone. And the third is a breakthrough Internet communications device.” Those were Steve Jobs words when he revealed the first ever iPhone at the MacWorld conference on January 9th 2007.

Of course, Jobs wasn’t referring to three different products, but to the iPhone which combined all three functionalities. Few expected the impact this product would have on society: the iPhone introduced smartphones to the masses. In fact, Microsoft’s Steve Ballmer was convinced that the Apple smartphone wouldn’t sell as well as it did but Time magazine declared it “Invention of the Year” for 2007.



For the first time though since 2007, iPhone sales have dipped by almost 9%



