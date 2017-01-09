Eide: we are now in the moment of truth (Update 1)

A peace deal in Cyprus is difficult but not impossible, UN Special Adviser Espen Barth Eide said on Monday as the Cypriot leaders met for crucial reunification talks in Geneva.

Eide, a former Norwegian foreign minister, also said the United Nations would only facilitate, and not arbitrate in talks between Greek and Turkish Cypriots.

“The leaders are showing a lot of courage, a lot of will,” Eide told a news briefing. “It’s going to be difficult but not impossible”, according to a Reuters report.

“We are now in the final moment. We are now in the moment of truth,” Eide said.

He also said the talks were being fully led by the Cypriot leaders.

The UN facilitates but “we are not in the business of repeating 2004,” he said, referring to the failed Annan plan.

“If talks succeed, historic for Cyprus but also ‘strong signal’ for peace processes around the world, Eide added, according to the UN’s twitter feed.

Eide said that as he was speaking experts from both sides were working to solve some of the outstanding property issues.

