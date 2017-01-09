Fitting tribute to great artist

Cyprus has always been known for its art scene. From the avant garde Adamantios Diamantis (whose iconic work The World of Cyprus is one of the best-known and most visited paintings in the AG Leventis Gallery) to the figurative painter and sculptor Stass Paraskos, to the modern day stylings of Andros Efstathiou – whose artistic protest outside the Central Bank went global – our island has produced a long line of distinguished artists who have put Cyprus firmly on the artistic map. But just as important, perhaps, are those artists who, while not born on the island, have become – through their portrayals of the country and the culture they love – honorary Cypriots. A list which includes any number of foreign painters, sculptors and the like and is headed by the grandfather of them all, a man whose works have left an indelible mark on the island: Glyn Hughes.

Subject of the ongoing retrospective at the Old Powerhouse in Nicosia organised by The Nicosia Municipal Arts Centre and the Pierides Foundation under the auspices of the Ministry of Education, this is an artist whose six decades on the island acted as a catalyst for the development of contemporary art in Cyprus. Born in Wales in 1931 and educated in Yorkshire, it was Cyprus which became Hughes’ home and his inspiration from 1956 – the year in which he moved to the island – until his death in 2014. A true renaissance man, he was as intensely colourful in character and as multifaceted in talent as his works: painter, set designer, director, teacher and educator, journalist, art and film critic, writer, poet, pioneer in performance art and local happenings, his name has become synonymous with the art of Cyprus.

“Through a consistent course over time, Glyn Hughes was not only always present at everything interesting taking place in the island, but was also a methodical and at the same time fervent pioneer of abstract expressionism in Cyprus,” exhibition organisers suggest. “With his diverse contribution, Hughes created the conditions that encouraged the active participation of the public in many new and innovative things happening in the field of arts, leaving behind significant work, which is crucial to the understanding of the evolution of art in Cyprus over the past 60 years…”

So it’s no surprise that the retrospective, entitled Glyn Hughes -1931-2014, is not merely a compendium of the best of Hughes’ works, but also a tribute to a talent much inspired by the island he called home and, at the same time, an inspiration to those who are following in his footsteps. Ongoing since May 2016, and extended for a further six weeks due to popular demand, the exhibition is now drawing to a close. So these last few days are an unmissable opportunity for true lovers of art to immerse themselves in the artist’s works.

“This exhibition, staged in collaboration with the Glyn Hughes Foundation and curated by Yiannis Toumazis, is a due tribute to this great artist,” organisers reveal. “It examines the various aspects of the artistic personality of Glyn Hughes from 1931, when he was born, until his death, presenting, besides important works – paintings, costumes and set designs – an extensive archive of material, as well as many accounts from people who got to know him during his rich creative career.”

Thus visitors to the exhibition will not only be viewing a collection of outstanding artwork, but will also be able to immerse themselves in the personality of a man who was instrumental to the instigation and development of the local art scene. From the creation of the SYNERGY annual group exhibition/installationary activity, to the SYMPOSIART series of lectures on British Art for The British Council and the Nicosia Municipal Centre; from his founding – in collaboration Christoforos Savva – of the Apophasis Gallery (“a decisive move that definitively changed the island’s art scene,” say organisers) to the compendium of articles – published in local papers, including the Cyprus Mail – Glyn Hughes -1931-2014 aims to showcase Hughes’ immeasurable contribution to the art scene of Cyprus.

“Hughes introduced into Cyprus a new and exciting way of comprehending art, laying the foundations of modernism and abstraction for a conscious transition from local to global at the exact moment when art had begun to take an almost academic character. Truly,” organisers conclude “a pioneer in the art scene of the island.”

Until January 28 at the Old Powerhouse, Nicosia. For more information visit www.nimac.org.cy , email info@nimac.org.cy or call 22 797400