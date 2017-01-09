Gary Oldman and Simon Le Bon led a musical tribute to Bowie

The 58-year-old ‘Dark Knight’ star – who curated the event – and the Duran Duran frontman put on a spectacular performance in front of thousands of fans of the late star on what would have been his 70th birthday.

Crowds gathered outside the O2 Academy music venue in south London and watched Simon, 58, perform Bowie’s 1983 hit ‘Let’s Dance’.

Before the evening’s proceedings, Bowie’s widow Iman paid a touching tribute to the ‘Starman’ hitmaker – who died of cancer almost a year ago – by sharing a sketch on Instagram featuring the late singer as a child, in black and white except for his famous Aladdin Sane make-up and distinctive mismatched eyes.

She captioned the post: “Jan 8th #ForeverLove#BowieForever.”

And just two days ago, Iman also shared a black and white photo of herself and her late spouse embracing on a beach.

She wrote alongside the picture: “#fbf #imanarchive#BowieForever”

On Saturday (07.01.16), the Somalian beauty – who has 16-year-old Lexi with her late husband – suggested her music collection had also been making her think about the ‘Jean Genie’ hitmaker.

She wrote on the site: “All it takes is 1 song to bring 1,000 memories”

Meanwhile, David’s long-term producer Tony Visconti has also paid tribute to his late pal.

He shared a picture of his “old friend” on Twitter and wrote: “Happy Birthday dear old friend. Forever. (Hansa Studios, Berlin, 1980)”

To mark the iconic singer’s birthday, a new EP and music video, ‘No Plan’, has been released.

The four-track EP features ‘Lazarus’, from his final album ‘Blackstar’, and three songs, ‘No Plan’, ‘Killing A Little Time’ and ‘When I Met You’, which all feature in the musical ‘Lazarus’.

The music video has been directed by Tom Hingston and references ‘The Man Who Fell to Earth’ with a row of TV screens which eventually show a final tribute to the late star.

The tracks – which were previously available on the musical’s official soundtrack – mark David’s last-ever studio recordings.