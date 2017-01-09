Geneva talks on the Cyprus problem kick off

UN-led Geneva talks on the Cyprus problem between Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci and their delegations kick off officially on Monday at the Palais des Nations, in Geneva, under the auspices of the Special Advisor to the United Nations Secretary-General on Cyprus, Espen Barth Eide, and will last until January 11.

The two leaders had a preparatory meeting on Sunday in Geneva during which they decided that they will hold six meetings here between January 9-11 and that they will discuss the chapters of their negotiations in the following order: 1. Property 2 Governance and security/guarantees 3. Economy/EU 4. Financing/Implementation 5. Territory 6. Property/pending issues.

Their meetings will take place from 0900-1300 local time and from 1800-2030. Today their afternoon meeting will take place at 1730-2000.

Meanwhile, the Conference on Cyprus will begin on January 12 with a meeting the two leaders will have at 1030 with the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres. The actual Conference will begin at 1100.

According to today’s schedule Anastasiades and Akinci will be welcomed at the Palais des Nations at 8.45 local time by Michael Møller, Director-General of the United Nations Office at Geneva, and Eide.

On Monday evening the delegations of the two sides will attend a dinner hosted by the Swiss government at the Intercontinental hotel where President Anastasiades and his delegation are staying. The dinner will begin at 2030.

After the meeting the two leaders’ had on Sunday in the presence of UN representatives and the two leaders’ aides, Anastasiades had a meeting with political party leaders escorting him in Geneva.

According to information, the two leaders had no tete-a-tete meeting and had no separate meetings with Eide.

President Anastasiades is accompanied in Geneva by the Greek Cypriot negotiator Andreas Mavroyiannis and the members of the negotiating team Erato Kozakou Marcoullis, Kypros Chrysostomides, Polyvios Polyviou, Panayiotis Demetriou, Nicos Cleanthous, Toumazos Tsielepis, Marios Eliades, and a team of experts.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Ioannis Kasoulides, Government Spokesman Nikos Christodoulides, Deputy Minister to the President Constantinos Petrides, Deputy Government Spokesman Victoras Papadopoulos, and other officials also participate in the delegation.

Members of the National Council are also in Geneva with President Anastasiades: Democratic Rally President Averof Neophytou, AKEL General Secretary Andros Kyprianou, Democratic Party President Nicolas Papadopoulos, Socialist party EDEK President Marios Sizopoulos, Citizens Alliance President George Lillikas, Solidarity Movement President Eleni Theocharous, Movement of Ecologists – Citizens` Cooperation President George Perdikis as well as former President George Vassiliou.

Following two rounds of talks they had in November 2016 in Mont-Pelerin Switzerland, during which they were not able to achieve the necessary further convergences on criteria for territorial adjustments that would have paved the way for the last phase of the talks, Anastasiades and Akinci decided on December 1st 2016 to immediately re-engage in their negotiations, instructing at the same time their negotiators to continue meeting in order to achieve further progress on all outstanding issues interdependently.

Furthermore, they decided to meet in Geneva on January 9-11 and on the 11th of January to present their respective maps. According to their decision a Conference on Cyprus will be convened from the 12th of January. The guarantor powers -UK, Greece and Turkey- will also participate at the Conference.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974 when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Anastasiades and Akinci have been engaged in UN-backed talks since May 2015, with a view to reunite the island under a federal roof.

CNA