Germany says Cyprus negotiations now on final straight, France offers its support

German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said the negotiations on Cyprus’ reunification were now on the final straight.

“If a breakthrough were to be achieved, it would be great news not only for people in Cyprus but for Europe as a whole and the entire region,” he said in a posting on the German foreign ministry website.

“I hope that particularly now at this stage the two sides will not lose heart and will resolutely seek compromises to the last remaining contentious issues. That will not be easy,” he said.

However, he added, the fact that the difficult security and guarantee issues are to be discussed now for the first time with the three guarantor powers Greece, Turkey and the UK was a good sign.

“We hope that the three guarantor powers are willing to play their part in finding a good solution and will help fulfil the will of the Cypriots, namely reunification,” Steinmeier said.

A statement issued by the French foreign ministry on Monday said France wished to reiterate its full support to the Cypriot community leaders and restate its confidence in UN Special Adviser Espen Barth Eide.

It invited all actors to work for the success of the process.

“An agreement on Cyprus would be excellent news first for the island’s stability and prosperity, but also for the entire region and the European Union,” the statement said.

