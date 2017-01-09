Joint trade unions declare support for settlement talks

Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot trade unions that form the All Cyprus Trade Union Forum on Monday issued a joint declaration to lend their support to settlement talks in Geneva.

During a meeting at Ledra Palace, in the Nicosia UN-controlled buffer zone, the 18 organisations that make up the forum also asked for workers’ rights to be safeguarded in the framework of a Cyprus solution.

The joint declaration was adopted unanimously at the end of the session and the final text was read in Greek by SEK Secretary General Andreas Matsas and in Turkish by the President of Türk Sen Arslan Bıçaklı.