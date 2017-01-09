A lot of song and a lot of wine

Greek-Cypriot singer Evridiki – who has been seen on talent shows lately – will hit the Limassol stage on Saturday when she performs at Vinylio Wine Etc.

The singer, who shot to fame in the 90s with her then husband Giorgos Theofanous, will give a live performance together with Angelos Vafiades on keys and vocals and Kostis Pirenis on guitar and vocals.

Evridiki used to be more pop, but in recent years has turned things up a notch to rock ‘n’ roll, so expect to be rocked by her unique voice and explosive stage performance.

Live performance by the singer. January 14. Vinylio Wine Etc, 33 Ankara Street, Limassol. 9.30pm. Tel: 96-810119