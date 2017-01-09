Millions of devotees in Philippines join Black Nazarene procession

January 9th, 2017 Asia 0 comments

Millions of devotees in Philippines join Black Nazarene procession

A girl hugs a replica of the black statue of Jesus Christ during the annual Black Nazarene Catholic religious procession in Manila

About a million and a half barefoot Philippine devotees praying for miracles joined a procession on Monday for a black statue of Jesus Christ being paraded through the old commercial centre of the capital, Manila.

The devotees crowded around the carriage – pulled by ropes and pushed from behind – bearing the statue, known as the Black Nazarene, which is believed to have healing powers, as it crawled through the narrow streets.

The faithful reached out towards the icon in the hope that even the slightest touch would bless them, heal their illnesses and those of their relatives.

“My purpose here is to give thanks to the Lord for all the blessings he has given me and my family every day,” Jimray Bacomage, 37, told Reuters, saying the Black Nazarene had healed his broken arm.

Devotees occupy Jones bridge as they take part in the annual procession of the Black Nazarene in metro Manila

Devotees occupy Jones bridge as they take part in the annual procession of the Black Nazarene in metro Manila

About 80 per cent of the more than 100 million people of the Philippines are Roman Catholic and the former Spanish colony is famous for its colourful religious festivals.

The Black Nazarene, a life-sized wooden statue of Christ kneeling with a cross on his shoulder, is also paraded through the city on Good Friday to commemorate his crucifixion.

“The Lord solved all the problems that came our way ever since I started attending the Feast of the Black Nazarene 16 years ago,” said Roilo Damiucon, 72.

About 4,000 soldiers, police and emergency workers were on duty for he procession but police said there were no serious incidents.

Some Western governments had warned of “possible terrorist threats to the procession”. Mobile telephone services in the area were cut and authorities banned the use of drones and firecrackers.

More than 100 devotees suffered minor injuries in the throng, the Philippine Red Cross said. In 2016, two people were killed and more than 1,200 people suffered minor injuries.

The procession is expected to last more than 20 hours and up to 15 million are expected to pay their respects, church officials said.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2015. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close