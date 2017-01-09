New beats in Paphos

Paphos is getting ready for a new sound on Friday when the newly founded semi acoustic trio The Crew will perform at Technopolis 20 Cultural Centre.

The trio, are Alexandros Tsangarides on piano and vocals, Christodoulos Dimitriou on double bass and Alex Sofokleous on percussion, came together last year to support the Greek cover based show called Donnes.

Since then the boys decided to continue to work together and experiment with sounds. This collaboration has created a sound that marries music from the international and Greek repertoire, together with a swing and jazz kind of twist.

Tsangarides said that as the band is influenced by the sounds and style of the 50s, the members “try to fuse that amazing era into the sounds of today. We give the audience an alternative take on some already well-known and loved melodies and tunes.”

He also added that the band “thinks and feels that jazz is a very underrated style and sound, especially in Cyprus, and we aim to get people thinking otherwise.

We want to mix that jazz vibe with songs that already out there are make them popular again, in a whole different way.”

The Crew is already looking ahead, and plans to tour the island during the summer. Also, striking while the iron is very hot, the musicians plan to hit the recording studio to put on tape original songs written by Tsangarides.

The Crew

Live performance by the band. January 13. Technopolis 20 Cultural Centre, Paphos. 8pm. €10. Tel: 70-002420