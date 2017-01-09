QATAR AIRWAYS UNVEILS ITS BIGGEST TRAVEL FESTIVAL EVER FOR 2017

Companion fares, kids special offer and other fantastic deals to be discovered across the airline’s global network between 9 and 16 January 2017

Additional great offers available from main partners Visa and AccorHotels

Qatar Airways’ popular Travel Festival is back and has been significantly enhanced for 2017, inviting world travellers to take advantage of a number of exceptional deals across the airline’s global network. Extraordinary deals can be found on the World’s Best Business Class* and Economy Class, along with special companion fares, discounts on group bookings** and a kids special offer on sale between 9 and 16 January 2017.

The Qatar Airways Travel Festival online Treasure Hunt will also once again offer Qatar Airways’ millions of social media followers the opportunity of searching for a zero fare Golden Ticket to one of the airline’s exciting global destinations, with clues being released via the airline’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages throughout the sale period.

Qatar Airways passengers can choose from even more exciting places to explore starting in 2017 with the launch of new services to Auckland, New Zealand; Canberra, Australia; Dublin, Ireland; Las Vegas in the United States, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; Santiago, Chile; to name a few. Offers available throughout the Travel Festival are applicable on Economy and Business Class return airfares, with a travel period between 11 January and 15 December 2017 to the more than 150 destinations worldwide, including the Middle East, East Asia, Asia Pacific, and Africa.

Passengers can explore Dubai from €420 per person, chase an endless summer in Seychelles from €765 per person, or experience culture like no other in the Far East with flights to Tokyo from €705 per person. Travellers can avail the exceptional promotion offers by booking at qatarairways.com or by contacting their nearest Qatar Airways sales agent.

For the first time since starting the travel festival, Qatar Airways’ has partnered with leading payments technology company, Visa, providing card holders with additional discounts of up to 15 per cent on flight bookings. Travellers can also take advantage of the airline’s partnership with AccorHotels, receiving a 10 per cent discount when booking accommodation via the airline’s website.

Qatar Airways Chief Commercial Officer, Dr. Hugh Dunleavy, said: “The Qatar Airways Travel Festival has fast become an exciting global event that offers great value and encourages our travellers to keep exploring; and I’m thrilled to be able to bring it back for its third installment. The New Year is the perfect time to start thinking about travel plans for the year ahead and the travel festival allows travellers to take advantage of a number of fantastic deals and promotions across our entire network at exceptional prices.

“Our guests also have the opportunity to enjoy further discounts on group bookings – our travel festival is designed to encourage our valued guests to go places together and create memories with those who they cherish the most.”

The airline’s Privilege Club members also have the opportunity to earn double Qmiles on bookings made throughout the promotion period.

The Qatar Airways Travel Festival provides the perfect opportunity for travellers to treat their nearest and dearest to award-winning service when they go places together, with the airline receiving a number of accolades in 2016. Qatar Airways was named Skytrax’s Best Staff Service in the Middle East, World’s Best Business Class 2016 and Best Business Class Airline Lounge as well as Best Business Class from Business Traveller Awards. The airline recently announced a number of new enhancements to its cabin to elevate the passenger experience, including new BRICS and Castello Monte Vibiano Vecchio amenity kits for Business Class passengers, and refreshed Hasbro children’s entertainment kits for the airline’s youngest travellers.

Passengers taking advantage of the Qatar Airways Travel Festival are encouraged to turn two holidays into one by planning a stopover in Doha, with a new transit visa scheme offering visitors a free transit visa for up to 96 hours on your way to or from your final destination. Combine a quick visit to Doha, with its historic sites and five-star shopping and resorts, with a dream holiday – only available to Qatar Airways passengers. Visit Qatar Airways at http://www.qatarairways.com/us/en/qatar-transit-visa.page for more information.