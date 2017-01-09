Rampant Apoel move to top of table, Apollon win Limassol derby

For the first time this season, Apoel sit alone at the top of the table following their 5-0 drubbing of Aris while AEL dropped to third after suffering their third defeat of the season at the hands of their local rivals Apollon in the Cyprus football championship.

AEK returned to winning ways to move into second while four teams, Anagennisi Deryneias, AEZ, Doxa and Aris, are set to battle it out to avoid relegation.

Apollon produced another spirited performance under their new (caretaker) coach Sofronis Avgoustis, who has now made it four out of four since taking over, including two tough games, away to AEK and at home to AEL.

It was a typical Limassol derby played at a high intensity with crunching tackles flying in, resulting in seven yellow cards (more should have been shown), a red, and a penalty right at the end.

The quality of Apollon’s forward line proved the difference between the two team with Fotis Papoulis, Alex da Silva and striker Arkadiuz Piech giving AEL’s backline the runaround with the latter punishing his former team by grabbing the first and winning the penalty for the second goal.

AEL’s performance was a far cry from their previous ones and as their press spokesperson Theodoros Antoniou said after the game: “We did not play well, we lost, there are no excuses.”

Apoel did not miss the chance to claim top spot as they hit five past relegation-threatened Aris. The defending champions boast the most prolific attack with 43 goals and the meanest defence, having let in 10 goals in 17 games.

For yet another game the Nicosia giants were rampant, especially in the first half, as they tore apart Aris’ flimsy backline with consummate ease. Pieros Sotiriou grabbed a hat-trick with less than an hour played while Giorgos Efraim got the other two goals for the home side.

AEK returned to winning ways with a 1-0 win over a poor Anorthosis whose season seems to be going from bad to worse.

The only goal of the game came in the 6th minute after Triscovski converted a penalty conceded by goalkeeper Koprivec after upending AEK’s Tete in the penalty area.

Omonia once again left it late, against Karmiotissa this time, and needed the ‘help’ of the newcomers’ goalkeeper Dragogevic who, six minutes from time, fumbled what appeared to be an easy catch allowing Matt Derbyshire to tap into an empty net.

Doxa Katokopias and Anagennisi Deryneias played out a goalless draw, a result that favours neither team, as both are in desperate need of points to pull away from the relegations zone, while in the last weekend game, an impressive Ethnikos Achnas defeated Ermis 3-1.

The defeat cost Ermis coach Nicos Panayiotou his job, and he has now become the tenth coach to be replaced so far this season.

Nea Salamina host AEZ on Monday evening (7pm).

Apollon 2-0 AEL

Doxa 0-0 Anagennisi

Anorthosis 0-1 AEK

Ethnikos Achnas 3-1 Ermis

Apoel 5-0 Aris

Karmiotissa 0-1 Omonia

(Highlights courtesy of the Cyprus Football Association)