The shackles of family

The Cyprus Theatre Organisation (Thoc) will present the dark comedy The Coleman Family’s Omission by Argentinian playwright Claudio Tolcachir as of Thursday.

The play uses the dramatic performance form named Grotesco Criollo, which has its roots in Argentina and is similar to absurd theatre. It is used in this case to represent the living conditions of a large, non-traditional family in Buenos Aires, on the verge of bankruptcy.

The family members are forced to live under the same roof because of financial difficulties. The circumstances being as they are, make these people violent towards each other and violence becomes the only means of communication they have.

The one family member who links them all together is the grandmother. When she dies, the link is broken and one by one, each family member decides to escape from the house and from each other.

Talking about the play, director Maria Kyriakou said “the play is born from reality. The characters were not thought-up by the playwright but came from within his very home. I am not referring to his biological family but to the family he chose. A group of actors that he spent large amounts of time with in order to view how they survived.”

The performance on February 15 will have English and Turkish subtitles.

The Coleman Family’s Omission

Performance of the play by Claudio Tolcachir. January 12 until February 16. THOC Warehouse, Kampou 29, Strovolos, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €12/6. In Greek. Tel: 22-480300