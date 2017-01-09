Tsipras says Geneva not the end of the road, Turkish guarantees must go

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Monday that the Geneva talks were not the end of the road and certainly not with the continuation of Turkish guarantees.

Speaking to journalists before a meeting with the general-secretary of the Greek communist party Demetris Koutsouba, Tsipras said: “The Cyprus problem is a problem of invasion and occupation. To speak of negotiations that will lead to a solution it means first and foremost the immediate withdrawal of all occupying forces and the abolition of guarantees.”

Tsipras said a solution meant one state and not two states, a single country with a single sovereignty, a single citizenship, a single international personality, common homeland for Greek and Turkish Cypriots, without foreign bases or guarantors.

This notion, he added was essentially undermined first and foremost by the Turkish side, and also the involvement of other players and major interests such as the US, and said there was a risk that Cyprus would be led to partition.