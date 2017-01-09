Turkey ‘may hold referendum on new constitution in early April’

Turkey ‘may hold referendum on new constitution in early April’

Turkish President Erdogan makes a speech during the opening ceremony of Eurasia Tunnel in Istanbul

Turkey may hold a referendum in the first week of April on a new constitution which would create an executive presidential system, handing incumbent President Tayyip Erdogan greater powers, Deputy Prime Minister Nurettin Canikli said on Monday.

Parliament’s general assembly is due to start debating the proposed constitutional changes later on Monday and work on the package is expected to be completed in 18-20 days, Canikli said in an interview with A Haber television.

The reform package is expected to be approved by parliament, in which the ruling AK Party has a strong majority, and would then go to a referendum.

