Urgent call for blood donations

The Blood Bank made an urgent plea on Monday for blood donations as stocks were depleted after 500 blood units were used during the previous three days alone.

Acting director of the blood bank, Socratis Menelaou, made an urgent plea to new and regular donors for blood donations to meet increasing needs.

Between Christmas and last Thursday blood stocks were at satisfactory levels but a large number of blood units was used over the following three days for victims of road accidents and other serious medical cases.

“In the Nicosia district alone around 250 blood units were given, while in total 500 units were given islandwide,” Menelaou told the Cyprus News Agency.

Unfortunately, he said, the last three days saw a spike in demand.

“We have had a significant number of road accidents, we had aneurysms, and many other cases,” Menelaou said.

Blood donations can be made at the following centres:

Nicosia – Engomi health centre between 7.30am and 8pm, Tel: 22809098,

Limassol – General Hospital Blood Bank between 7.30am and 6pm, Tel: 25801292,

Larnaca – General Hospital Blood Bank between 7.30am and 2pm, Tel: 24800402,

Famagusta – General Hospital Blood Bank between 7.30am and 2pm, Tel: 23200163.