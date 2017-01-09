Wait-and-see scenario on multilateral, second conference mooted

It appears that highest-level representation from the UN and the three guarantor powers are adopting a wait-and-see attitude before committing to travelling to Geneva for the multilateral conference due to start on Thursday.

CNA reported on Monday that there was still no confirmation on whether the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will attend the start of the conference.

According to their sources, there is to date also no concrete information on the level of representation of the three guarantor powers, Greece, Turkey and Britain, and there won’t be until the UN is officially informed by the respective governments.

A flurry of phone calls between the UN chief and the leaders of the three countries took place over the weekend. Turkey has indicated that President Tayyip Erdogan might send Prime Minister Binali Yildirim, while Britain’s Theresa May had not confirmed she would attend.

According to the Guardian, the Foreign Office will be represented at the conference possibly by Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and deputy Foreign Minister responsible for European Affairs Sir Alan Duncan, who travelled last week in Ankara and Athens.

The newspaper said that May was prepared for the possibility of having to travel to Geneva, which would happen only if an agreement was close or if her actual presence could help shore up some loose ends.

The picture from London was that this was the same attitude being adopted in Athens and Ankara.

The Guardian said May was being constantly updated on developments and scenarios for Cyprus, and asking diplomats and associates for detailed memos.

Johnson travelled on Sunday to New York for contacts with US president-elect Donald Trump and was on Monday due to meet in Washington. He is due to leave the US on Wednesday, possibly for Geneva.

As to the substance of the talks, the Guardian reported that British government officials believe that the maximum that can be achieved in Geneva is a “framework agreement” for the reunification of Cyprus.

“An option exists for the Geneva talks to reconvene perhaps in a couple of weeks, but the British, along with the EU and UN, will be pressing the Turks and Greeks at least to reach a conclusion since the window for a referendum on the framework reunification agreement is relatively narrow,” the newspaper said.

“The UK, one of the three guarantor powers under the 1960 Zurich agreement that granted Cyprus independence, recognises that the outcome of the talks is highly unpredictable, and even the makeup and status of the delegations is up for discussion,” it added.