An artistic family affair

Gallery Gloria in Nicosia will bring together the works of three artists under the name A Family of Artists as of Friday.

The three artists, whose work will be displayed side by side, are Lavivia Bazmbeouk-Melikian, Aleksandr Souhanova, and their daughter Mariam Souhanova Foukara.

Melikian and Souhanova belong to the generation of postwar artists from Russia and Armenia. They both showed lots of talent for painting from an early age and had artistic educations. The couple were entirely devoted to their art, a fact that enabled them to leave behind a rich collection of work. Their love of the great Russian artistic tradition, as well as the avant-garde artistic movement in Russia, and also their admiration for Armenian painting, are all evident in their own paintings.

Melikian (1922-2005) was born in Georgia, the daughter of a great Armenian painter. She studied at the Institute of Fine Arts in Moscow from 1944 until 1951. She was a member of the Armenian and Russian Artists’ Union and the Russian Academy of Fine Arts. Apart from exhibiting her work in solo and group exhibitions at home and abroad, she is considered to be a pioneer in the world of Armenian art who, along with others, created the Modern Art Museum in Yerevan.

Souhanova (1924-1995) was born in Russia and, in 1933, moved with his family to Moscow, where he studied at the National Institute of Fine Arts Sourikov from 1944 until 1950. After he completed his studies he worked passionately in Armenia and Cyprus. His work has been displayed in a number of exhibitions.

Foukara was born in Yerevan, Armenia. She grew up in a purely artistic environment, where she was inspired to paint. She continues the family tradition for a third generation in the art of painting.

From 1973 to 1979 she studied painting at the National Institute of Fine Arts Sourikov in Moscow, specialising in monumental painting, including mosaics, sgraffito, reliefs and stained glass. Since 1979 she has been living and working on our island.

Her works can be found in public and private collections in Cyprus, Russia, Armenia, Germany, Holland and England.

A Family of Artists

Group exhibition. Opens January 13 at 7.30pm, until February 2. Gallery Gloria, 3 Zinonos Sozou Street, Nicosia. Monday-Friday: 10.30pm-12.45pm and 5pm-8pm. Saturday: 10.30pm-12.45pm. Tel: 22-762605