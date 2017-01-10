British woman found dead

The decomposed body of a 65-year-old British woman was found in an apartment in Larnaca on Monday evening.

Police reported they were alerted about a strong smell coming from an apartment located on Constantinou Kalogera street. When policemen entered the flat they found the dead woman in a bedroom.

State pathologist Sophoclis Sophocleous who conducted a post mortem ruled out foul play. The body was taken to Larnaca General Hospital and a death certificate was issued.

The exact cause of death has not yet been determined.