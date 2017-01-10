British woman found dead

January 10th, 2017 Cyprus 0 comments

British woman found dead

The decomposed body of a 65-year-old British woman was found in an apartment in Larnaca on Monday evening.

Police reported they were alerted about a strong smell coming from an apartment located on Constantinou Kalogera street. When policemen entered the flat they found the dead woman in a bedroom.

State pathologist Sophoclis Sophocleous who conducted a post mortem ruled out foul play. The body was taken to Larnaca General Hospital and a death certificate was issued.

The exact cause of death has not yet been determined.

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2015. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close