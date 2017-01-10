Business organisations back reunification

Cypriot, Greek, and Turkish business organisations on Tuesday urged the two leaders not to miss the current opportunity to strike a deal to reunify the island.

In a written statement issued by the Nicosia Economic Forum, comprised of the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Turkish Cypriot Chamber of Commerce, the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey, and the Union of Hellenic Chambers of Commerce and Industry, businesses congratulated the leaders for their hard work in finding a settlement and expressed their firm support to their efforts towards their shared goal.

“As the leading business organisations of Cyprus, Turkey and Greece, we call upon both Cypriot leaders and all relevant parties to conclude their efforts with a comprehensive plan during their meetings in Geneva,” the forum said. “This window of opportunity must not be missed.”

The forum also urged ordinary people, parties, civil society organisations, media, and other groups to contribute positively and support the leaders for a successful outcome.

“This is of utmost importance since a political agreement reached by the two leaders will be submitted to the consent of the two Cypriot communities at simultaneous referenda,” the forum said.

It also said that numerous studies showed that a solution would have economic benefits and reiterated that a settlement would boost the economic potential in the region too, through the cooperation of the economic actors of the respective countries.

“A functional and viable settlement will transform the island into a nucleus of stability in the Eastern Mediterranean area,” it said.

The Cyprus problem has been on the international agenda for decades and has prevented the island from reaching its full potential, the forum added.

“We therefore feel obliged to do everything possible to relieve future generations of this burden. All parties have a historic responsibility to do their utmost in Geneva so as to reach an agreement on a functional and viable solution.”