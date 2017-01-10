Cyprus solution is significant for Europe and the region, German spokesman says

The solution of the Cyprus problem is not only significant for the region but for Europe as well, the spokesman of the German Foreign Office Martin Schaefer has said.

Replying to questions about the Cyprus talks currently underway in Geneva, and the level of representation of the three guarantor powers (Greece, Turkey, UK) during the Conference for Cyprus set to begin January 12, the spokesman said that he does not think that it was necessary for the heads of states or governments to participate at the talks for a final solution.

He recalled the talks for the Iranian nuclear programme, where not even the FMs of the relevant parties were present.

Regarding the participation of the EU, Schaefer said that it could contribute to the resolution of some issues related to the acquis communautaire.

The spokesman also pointed out that it is important for all sides to have a positive stance and to be ready to support the measures that are necessary.

He called upon Athens and Ankara to respect the compromises of the two communities in Cyprus, including the issues of security and presence of Turkish occupying troops.

He said that difficult issues will be on the table of the negotiations and expressed the view that both leaders in Cyprus are willing to make difficult and painful compromises to overcome the division of the island.

Replying to a question whether one could expect a solution this week, Schaefer said: “The menu is ready, but let us wait to see if all courses will be served.”