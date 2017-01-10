Ed Sheeran to appear on James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke

The ‘Castle On The Hill’ hitmaker has confirmed he is set to make an appearance on the popular segment of James’ ‘The Late Late Show’ at some point in the next 12 months.

Speaking on Capital on Monday evening (09.01.17), he said: “There’s so many things I’m not allowed to talk about. On Friday I literally had my manager sit me down and be like, ‘Don’t talk about this, don’t talk about this’ so I’m really dodging …

“I’ve been in touch with James Corden about this for three years because he wanted me to do the first one and I just wasn’t around and I can confirm that at some point this year I will be doing a carpool karaoke.”

Asked by the show’s host Roman Kemp if he thinks James would be able to keep up with the raps, Ed replied: “Yeah well that’s the thing, I know the whole thing is singing to your tune, but I think I’d feel a bit awkward singing to my song. I think I will just want to put on some Biggie … Well I want to put on something really, like really awkward and dirty, like Biggie’s song ‘Big Booty’ and just hear James Corden sing along to that.”

And the 25-year-old singer also opened up about working with Justin Bieber on ‘Love Yourself’ but admitted he didn’t even ever remember writing ‘Cold Water’.

Asked if he sings in the track ‘Love Yourself’, he said: “I do, and I play guitar in it. Originally that was me doing the trumpet line going <imitating trumpet sound> but then we got a trumpet guy to redo it. So I did guitar, a bit of vocals and did trumpet but then got replaced.”

Talking about ‘Cold Water’, he added: “I didn’t know that track existed, like I kept getting emails from Diplo being just like, ‘Oh I’ve found your track ‘Cold Water’, can I do something with it’ and I’m like, what are you talking about mate? I don’t have a track called ‘Cold Water’.

“And then he’d be like, ‘Yeah, we’ve got Justin Bieber on the song, do you mind if we release it’ and I’m like mate I don’t know what you’re talking about! It came out, but the song I did, it was like really really slow and … then suddenly they sped it up and made it a thing, so I was very pleasantly surprised that that came out and was a number one, cause I didn’t remember writing it.”

Tune into Roman Kemp on Capital, Mon-Thurs 7pm-10pm, Sundays 9am-12pm.