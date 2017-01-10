Eide: we are now in the moment of truth

By Stefanos Evripidou in Geneva

The moment of truth has finally arrived, said UN Special Adviser Espen Barth Eide, halfway through the first day of talks between President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci in Geneva on Monday.

While the two leaders achieved “significant progress” on internal aspects of a solution in the last 19 months, the dynamics of the talks were such that both sides kept “some of the most complicated and emotional issues” for the end, he told a packed press room at the UN Palais des Nations.

“Sometimes you need a clock to tick in order to know that ‘later’ suddenly became ‘now’,” said Eide, adding that his job as facilitator was to structure the Geneva discussions to capture that momentum.

“We are now in the final moment… This is where we find out if it can be solved,” he said, noting this did not mean we would get an answer on January 12, since the international conference was open-ended.

The UN official highlighted that the talks in Geneva were divided into two phases that were mutually dependent on each other for success.

The first, the Cypriot-led negotiations between January 9 and 11 – dealing with outstanding internal issues – depended on the expectations of success on January 12, regarding security and guarantees.

At the same time, the international Conference on Cyprus “will only be effective if we are successful between (January) 9 and 11”. However, there was no question of the international conference not taking place.

“My very strong sense is that this is going to be difficult and possible,” he said.

Asked if the international players were already working on security arrangements for a federal Cyprus in parallel with the Cypriot-led talks in Geneva, Eide said negotiations on security and guarantees would start in the formal sense on Thursday.

However, he referred to “a lot of activity going on”, and “daily exchanges” between the key players and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on security/guarantees. It was announced later on Monday that Guterres will open and chair Thursday’s conference in Geneva.

Regarding the much-discussed international conference, Eide was careful not to enter the minefield of multiple interpretations regarding how many hats Anastasiades will be wearing at the January 12 meeting, after the latter’s self-declared dual role as Greek Cypriot leader and President of the Republic.

Asked specifically whether the Republic of Cyprus had been invited to the conference, Eide skirted around the issue, noting that it was the two leaders and himself who had decided on December 1 to hold these meetings in Geneva.

Referring to Anastasiades and Akinci, he said: “They are here, and they are sides, parties to this conference. There are alternative interpretations of what that means but we know exactly who they are and exactly what they mean… And we do not invite ourselves, I have not been invited either.”

The two Cypriots and three guarantor powers would be participants at the international conference. Since the EU is an “interested party”, and a united Cyprus will be an EU member, the EU will also be there in a “special observer role”, he said.

Eide clarified that the EU has been constructively engaged throughout and will continue to have a similar role to play. He seemed to suggest, however, that the EU’s top brass would follow a similar procedure to that adopted in the leaders’ talks in Nicosia, where the EU representative sits outside the room waiting to be called in when needed.

“(The EU) will be present and helpful, of course now on a much higher level, but in principle, as they have been throughout the process through their representation in Cyprus.

“So when we need advice, input, we invite the EU in, which does not mean they are in a decision-making role but they are in a supportive role,” he said. “Though we are now talking of a different level of participation, in principle the same thing, and that’s why they have a particular role to play,” he said.

The UN official’s statement appeared at odds with the prevailing view in Greek Cypriot circles. According to sources, the EU will most definitely be present in the room when security and guarantees are discussed and will actively participate in the conference. Specific interventions on these crucial issues are expected from Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and foreign policy chief Frederica Mogherini during the conference. One argument being put forward to support a much greater EU presence is the fact that, based on Article 42, paragraph 7 of the Lisbon Treaty, the EU has an obligation and responsibility towards the security of its member states.

Regarding the intense speculation over who will represent Turkey, Greece and the UK on January 12, Eide said conversations were ongoing regarding whether guarantor powers would be represented at the “highest or second highest level”.

The final decision has yet to be taken, partly because the guarantor powers are waiting to see what will come out of the January 9-11 talks. “They are not interested in being party to discussions that should and will be left to the Cypriots,” said Eide.

The UN special adviser tried to manage expectations, pointing out the level of participation on the first day is not necessarily the level on the last day.

“It’s relatively common that you start at a certain level and then you calibrate what happens later. So I wouldn’t take whatever happens on the 12th as the final answer to that question.”

Eide expressed hope that when discussing how to develop a 21st century security arrangement for Cyprus, the primary attention of other players – a clear reference to the island’s “neighbouring states” – is on the interests and needs of the Cypriots.

The UN official said Turkey and Greece conveyed a “strong will” to see the Cyprus problem solved, as it would provide a good dynamic to solve other regional disputes between the two. However, expressing will was “not the same as agreeing on what the answer is”.

While negotiations have yet to begin on the issue, Eide highlighted Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias’ proposal for developing some kind of “pact of friendship” between the interested parties as an example of the guarantor powers showing an interest in thinking about “new concepts and new frameworks for whatever arrangement that comes out”.

Referring to the dramatic events taking place not far from Cyprus in Syria and beyond, Eide repeated the mantra that a frozen conflict is not guaranteed to remain frozen for ever.

The current phase of the talks was “a moment of opportunity that it would be very unwise to miss”, he said, adding: “Nobody knows what will happen next, but it’s not necessarily a good thing.”