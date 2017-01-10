First day talks were held in a ‘good climate’

By Stefanos Evripidou in Geneva

UN-led Geneva talks on the Cyprus problem got underway yesterday morning with the property issue discussed during the first meeting between President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci.

The leaders discussed six outstanding disagreements in the property chapter, including the issue of criteria that will be used to decide who gets what property back in the event of a solution. The broad framework of an agreement has already been reached on property, foreseeing the establishment of a property committee to decide which of five agreed remedies will be applied in each specific case brought before it. The five remedies are: restitution, exchange, compensation, partial restitution and alternative restitution.

One of the most disputed issues in the property chapter is who gets the first say on a property: the current user or the legal owner? The exact definitions behind the criteria drawn up to help the property committee reach a decision have yet to be fully agreed. Nor is there clear agreement yet on when – or in what circumstances – they apply.

Two such criteria discussed yesterday relate to circumstances when there has been a “significant improvement” of a property or someone has an “emotional attachment” to a property. The Greek Cypriot team wants the meaning of “emotional attachment” to be defined by the rulings of the European Court of Human Rights, while the Turkish Cypriot side wants to see clear provisions established on how many years a refugee, for example, has to have lived on the property before they can claim an emotional attachment to it.

As the morning session on property dragged on, the two leaders decided that these and other items would be discussed further by the property experts of the two sides in the afternoon, in an effort to try and reach more convergences. Akinci’s spokesman Baris Burcu told Turkish Cypriot reporters in Geneva that prospects were created for adding more ‘black text’ (convergences) to the agreement on property.

However, according to sources, after four hours of discussion between the two sides’ property experts – outside of the leaders’ conference – no major breakthrough was recorded. Given the fact, the two sides have been negotiating on these specific property issues for a year, it seems unlikely the issue will move forward without leader involvement. Akinci and Anastasiades will discuss property again (and other pending issues) on the last day of the Cypriot-led part of the Geneva talks on Wednesday.

The leaders had also instructed members of their team to meet with representatives of the IMF and World Bank in the afternoon to discuss the financing of the property issue, but due to the lengthy experts’ meeting, this was not possible.

After property, the leaders had a short discussion on governance before taking a mid-day break for a few hours to gather their thoughts. There are six, equally difficult, pending issues to resolve on governance, meaning that the leaders will have to pick up the mantle on that chapter again tomorrow morning.

Before the afternoon session began, Anastasiades met with the members of the National Council to discuss security and guarantees. On the leaders return from the break, the two held a general brainstorming session on the emotive and crucial issue of security and guarantees, slated to be the focus of a multilateral conference on Thursday if everything goes according to plan.

According to sources close to the negotiations, the session was held in a good climate, and was considered much less difficult than the discussions on property in the morning. The brainstorming itself was deemed “interesting” and “quite good”. An open discussion was held, though the two sides did not enter into details on the issue. They did reveal, however, a willingness to understand the concerns of the other, said the source.

Anastasiades and his aides arrived first at the Palais des Nations on Monday morning where he was welcomed by Michael Møller, director general of the United Nations Office at Geneva, Eide and the UNSG`s Special Representative in Cyprus Elizabeth Spehar.

Asked by reporters, “are you ready?” he replied: “We’re ready”. To a question whether he was optimistic, he added: “Ask me when we are finished.”

Akinci arrived a few minutes later accompanied by his aides and was welcomed by the same UN officials. He said, ‘kalimera, gunaydin, and good morning’ to those present.

On the part of the Greek Cypriot side, negotiator Andreas Mavroyiannis, Government Spokesman Nicos Christodoulides as well as the head of the Working Committee on property Erato Kozakou Marcoulli attended the meeting on property. Marcoulli and Mavroyiannis also briefed the Greek Cypriot party leaders at their hotel.