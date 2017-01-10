Italy’s 5-Star goes back to Ukip alliance in EU Parliament – Farage

Italy’s anti-establishment 5-Star Movement has backtracked from plans to quit the Ukip grouping in the European Parliament, Ukip founder Nigel Farage said on Tuesday.

The U-turn comes after 5-Star was rejected from an alliance with the pro-EU Liberals, a move that had been supported by 5-Star activists in an online vote.

Farage said that all differences with 5-Star had been resolved “in an amicable manner”. On Monday, its leader, Beppe Grillo, had written a post on his blog, the party’s main mouthpiece, bidding farewell to Farage.

The Ukip founder welcomed back the 5-Star’s 17 European lawmakers, but noted that some “administrative changes” will be needed before continuing to work together in the Europe of Freedom and Direct Democracy group.

A spokesman for Farage declined to give further details on what changes will be required.

5-Star Movement lawmakers were not reachable for comments.

Farage said work will continue for an “anti-Euro referendum” in Italy, which is part of 5-Star’s European programme.