Leaders achieved unprecedented progress, UNSG says

An unprecedented progress has been achieved in the reunification negotiations over the past 19 months, the UN Secretary General said in his report on the United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP), asking the Security Council to renew its mandate for six more months, until the 31st of July 2017.

The report, an unofficial copy of which was given on Monday to the members of the UNSC, covers developments from 25 June 2016 to 15 December 2016.

It notes that through their intensive work in this leader-led process the two leaders “succeeded in taking the talks further than they have ever been since 2008, achieving major progress in four of the six negotiation chapters – governance and power-sharing, property, the economy, and EU related matters. They also, for the first time, conducted negotiations on the issue of territory in Mont Pèlerin, Switzerland, which I opened on 7 November 2016.”

The UNSG commends the two leaders for their efforts, adding that through their vision, courage and leadership they have advanced the talks in a definitive manner.

At the same time, a number of delicate and important issues remained and that since the process had reached a critical juncture, he encouraged the leaders to build on the momentum as they embarked on the most crucial and perhaps most demanding part of their journey.

“I also encourage all Cypriots to support the leaders as they move into the decisive weeks ahead, in pursuit of the common goal of reaching a comprehensive settlement as soon as possible. As the talks enter into a pivotal stage, it is more important than ever that the guarantor powers, Greece, Turkey and the United Kingdom, and other relevant actors remain committed to supporting the ongoing and determined efforts of the leaders”.

He also called on both communities to exert efforts to create a climate conducive to achieving greater economic and social parity between the two sides and to widen and deepen economic, social, cultural, sporting or similar ties and contacts, including with a view to encouraging trade.

“Such contacts promote trust between the communities and help to address the Turkish Cypriots’ concerns regarding isolation. I urge both leaders to persist in addressing those issues.”

The UNSG encourages steps toward a permanent reduction in the military presence and posture along the ceasefire line, starting in those positions that have been enhanced with closed-circuit television cameras, particularly in the militarized area within the Venetian walls of old town of Nicosia.