Leaders to discuss governance, EU, and economy

The leaders of the island’s divided communities will kick off day two of their talks in Geneva on Tuesday with discussions on governance.

According to the agenda, they will also discuss the chapters of the EU and the economy.

The talks were scheduled to start 9am local time at the Palace of the Nations.

Their morning meeting is expected to last until 1pm and their meeting in the afternoon from 6pm to 8.30pm.

On Monday, President Nicos Anastasiades informed the members of the National Council who accompanied him about the first day of his negotiations with Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci.

The two men discussed the property issue, had a short discussion on governance, and a brainstorming session on security and guarantees.

Anastasiades and Akinci have been engaged in UN-led talks aiming to solve the problem of Cyprus since May 2015.

On December 1, 2016 they decided to hold talks in Geneva starting January 9. An international conference on Cyprus, focusing on security and guarantees will begin on January 12.