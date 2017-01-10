NGO says motorists defying police weather warnings

Road safety NGO Reaction Youth for the Prevention on Tuesday called for strict punishment for those who ignore police statements and drive on icy and snowy roads which are closed to vehicles, those who don’t follow instructions on where and when to use snow chains and ignore information on which roads are only accessible with four-wheel-drive vehicles.

According to the NGO it has lately become a daily phenomenon that people ignore these instructions with the situation worsening on weekends, when immobilised vehicles line up for kilometres at a time.

“It is not only dangerous to themselves and their families, but also for other road users. We call on ministries to promote immediate changes in the legal framework to enable police to do their job properly.

The punishment for those moving off-road with their vehicles should also be strict and in particular those driving on the slopes apparently for ‘recreational purposes’. Apart from putting themselves at risk in their cars it is very easy to hit people walking in the area since visibility is often limited”, Marios Stavrou from ‘Reaction’ said.