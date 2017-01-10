No more documents to party leaders following leak (Update 1: adds content of leaked document)

Following the leak of a document, President Nicos Anastasiades said on Tuesday he will cease to share with party leaders at Geneva any documents pertaining to the negotiations.
The president’s decision, conveyed by government spokesman Nicos Christodoulides, came on the heels of the leaking of a confidential document regarding the talks, either late on Monday evening or early Tuesday.
The document’s contents, published on Sigmalive website on Tuesday morning, concerned the differences between the two sides on the chapters of property and governance.
It had been circulated to the party leaders accompanying the president in Geneva.
“It is distressing that such a climate should be created via leaks and various punch-lines, at a time when the president is waging a difficult battle,” the spokesman told reporters.
The president, he added, will continue deliberating with and informing the parties, but no more documents would be provided.
Concerning Monday’s talks revolving around governance, the spokesman said there were points on which convergences were reached, whereas on other points disagreements remained.
On Monday, Anastasiades informed the members of the National Council who accompanied him about the first day of his negotiations with Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci.
The two leaders discussed the property issue, had a short discussion on governance, and a brainstorming session on security and guarantees.
More later.
The leaked document dating from November 2016 published on Sigmalive lists 24 differences between the two sides, 10 relating to governance and 14 to property.
Key disagreements on governance:
- The Turkish Cypriots insist on the rotating presidency, and sets acceptance of this as a precondition for achieving convergences on the chapter of governance; the Greek Cypriot side rejects the rotating presidency outright.
- Federal jurisdictions. In total, 22 federal jurisdictions had been agreed, with the G/C side now wanting to add another six, a demand rejected by the T/C side.
- Air traffic control: the sides agree on a single FIR for the island, but the T/C insist on two separate air traffic control centres to be coordinated by a federal organ.
- Civil service: the G/C say one-third of civil servants overall in absolute numbers must be T/C; the T/C insist that the 1/3 proportion should apply across all levels of administration and management.
- The two sides disagree on the management of foreign nationals with work permits; the T/C want the decision to rest with the constituent states.
- Constitutional amendments: the G/C say this should come under federal legislative bodies exclusively, the T/C demand that amendments additionally be subject to approval by the constituent states.
Key disagreements on property:
- The G/C side desires the automatic return of refugees in the emergent G/C constituent state, the T/C wants limitations.
- Right of return: The G/C want the meaning of “emotional attachment” to be defined by the rulings of the European Court of Human Rights, while the T/C side says refugees must have lived at least 10 years on a property before they can claim an emotional attachment to it.
- Definition of ‘the public benefit’ concerning land or property subject to return. Land defined as being used for the public benefit would not be returned, but compensation given. The T/C side is seeking to broaden the definition of the term.
- Definition of ‘significant improvement’ to a property, impacting who gets the first say on a property – the current user or the legal owner?The G/C say ‘significant improvement’ is when the cost of the improvements exceeds the initial value of the property; the T/C say ‘significant improvement’ is when it accounts for at least 50 per cent of a property’s initial value.
- Properties sold to third parties: these cannot be recognised, says the G/C side; the same criteria should apply to all current users, counter the T/C.
- Loss of use of property: the G/C say refugees must have the right to compensation for loss of use and should be given priority should their initial mode of restitution not be satisfied, with compensation paid out of a co-financed fund; compensation to be paid by the constituent state to which the applicant belongs, say the T/C.
- Alternate property offered to refugees: the G/C say these should be located as close as possible to the original property; according to the T/C the alternate property offered can be located anywhere, including possibly in the other constituent state.
- Restitution: the G/C side wants alternatives to be afforded, the T/C demands immediate compensation to current users if they are forced to move.