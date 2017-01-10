No more documents to party leaders following leak (Update 1: adds content of leaked document)

Following the leak of a document, President Nicos Anastasiades said on Tuesday he will cease to share with party leaders at Geneva any documents pertaining to the negotiations.

The president’s decision, conveyed by government spokesman Nicos Christodoulides, came on the heels of the leaking of a confidential document regarding the talks, either late on Monday evening or early Tuesday.

The document’s contents, published on Sigmalive website on Tuesday morning, concerned the differences between the two sides on the chapters of property and governance.

It had been circulated to the party leaders accompanying the president in Geneva.

“It is distressing that such a climate should be created via leaks and various punch-lines, at a time when the president is waging a difficult battle,” the spokesman told reporters.

The president, he added, will continue deliberating with and informing the parties, but no more documents would be provided.

Concerning Monday’s talks revolving around governance, the spokesman said there were points on which convergences were reached, whereas on other points disagreements remained.

On Monday, Anastasiades informed the members of the National Council who accompanied him about the first day of his negotiations with Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci.

The two leaders discussed the property issue, had a short discussion on governance, and a brainstorming session on security and guarantees.

More later.

The leaked document dating from November 2016 published on Sigmalive lists 24 differences between the two sides, 10 relating to governance and 14 to property.

Key disagreements on governance:

The Turkish Cypriots insist on the rotating presidency, and sets acceptance of this as a precondition for achieving convergences on the chapter of governance; the Greek Cypriot side rejects the rotating presidency outright.

Federal jurisdictions. In total, 22 federal jurisdictions had been agreed, with the G/C side now wanting to add another six, a demand rejected by the T/C side.

Air traffic control: the sides agree on a single FIR for the island, but the T/C insist on two separate air traffic control centres to be coordinated by a federal organ.

Civil service: the G/C say one-third of civil servants overall in absolute numbers must be T/C; the T/C insist that the 1/3 proportion should apply across all levels of administration and management.

The two sides disagree on the management of foreign nationals with work permits; the T/C want the decision to rest with the constituent states.

Constitutional amendments: the G/C say this should come under federal legislative bodies exclusively, the T/C demand that amendments additionally be subject to approval by the constituent states.

Key disagreements on property: