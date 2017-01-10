Paphos mayor extends open invitation to investiture

THE mayor of Paphos is extending an open invitation to the public to attend the official investiture ceremony due to be held at the town hall on Wednesday.

Phedonas Phedonos was re-elected in December with 55.63 per cent of the vote. The mayor has gained a reputation for his no nonsense approach, commitment to eradicate corruption and promotion of transparency.

A municipality spokesman said that the mayor, along with members of the newly elected council 2017- 2021, would be present, as well as the Bishop of Paphos, who will perform a blessing.

The ceremony will also include greetings from the municipal secretary, Themis Filippides as well as a number of political parties.

“The mayor will speak about what will happen to the town in the next five years and the main challenges it will face. He will also talk about the cultural capital title, the success of which is a priority,” said the spokesman.

He stressed that all works will be completed in time and in line with the planned cultural capital title, for example the Markedeio theatre will be finished by April he said, and no planned performances have been booked before that time, he noted.

“Everything is under control and will be completed.”

However, there are concerns that weeks of rain could scupper plans for the opening ceremony which is planned for January 28 at the recently upgraded Paphos town hall square.

The cultural capital programme will officially begin on January 21 in Aarhus, while the opening ceremony for Pafos2017 will take place on January 28.

The spokesman said that the weekend of January 28 and 29 will see numerous celebrations which will be announced by ‘Pafos2017’, but that the main ceremony which will be attended by dignitaries from Europe will take place at 6pm on Saturday January 28.

“We are hoping that the rain will subside as we have a lot to prepare including the town hall garden.”

The mayors’ investiture ceremony will take place on Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at 6pm at Paphos town hall.

An open reception will follow.