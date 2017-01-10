Special team set up to combat child sexual abuse

Police announced on Tuesday that its special investigation team against child sex abuse cases has been up and running since the beginning of the month and is ready to receive direct phone calls from members of the public who wish to report such incidents.

The team, which is under the office handling domestic affairs, violence and child abuse at police headquarters, is now in charge of investigating cases reported either directly to them or through local police stations islandwide, an announcement said.

Police expect that through the team and new procedures, they will achieve “more effective implementation of legislation, specialised and more professional management of cases of sexual abuse, but also greater dedication in the difficult task of investigating, given the particularities of cases of this nature”.

At the same time, it said, the overall work of the investigating team will contribute substantially to the prevention of crimes “whose victims are the most vulnerable members of society… children”.

“Given this significant development, the police remain committed to the implementation of the National Strategy to Combat Sexual Abuse of Children, adopted by the cabinet, seeking a close and harmonious cooperation with the other stakeholders and contributing actively to the overall effort for a holistic and child-centered approach to child sexual abuse, with ultimate goal the protection and welfare of children and society in general,” it said.

Part of the work of the special investigation team will be in cooperation with the ‘Home of the child’, a multidisciplinary centre to provide services for abused children which is expected to be up and running this summer. The centre will be established with government funding and run by various involved services.

On Monday MPs heard that incidents of sexual abuse of minors are on the rise, as in 2015, of the 220 cases filed involving abuse of children, 80 concerned sexual abuse. Similar figures were recorded in 2016.

In relation to the situation online, 18 children were asked to exchange explicit images in 2014, 20 children in 2015, and 26 children last year.

Members of the public may call the team daily, including weekends and public holidays at 22 808442. The team offices are open between 7am and 7pm but an on-call officer is always on duty for urgent cases.