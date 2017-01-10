Spokesman: talks could go either way

Greek and Turkish Cypriots were within reach of an agreement but also far apart, government spokesman Nicos Christodoulides said on Tuesday, suggesting that the Geneva talks could go either way.

This was further reinforced by the fact that so far no plans had been made for the leaders of the three guarantor powers to attend the conference on Thursday.

“We are within reach of an agreement, we are as close as we are far,” Christodoulides said, responding to a reporter’s observation that the Greek Cypriot side had stressed a deal must be within reach for a conference to be convened.

“I repeat, the issues are difficult and sensitive, and that is why they are at the negotiating table after 19 months,” he added.

Speaking after the leaders’ morning meeting, the spokesman said Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras would not attend the conference starting on Thursday “as things stand at the moment.”

A UN spokesperson said more details as to the level of representation would be available on Wednesday. At the same time, British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnston told parliament that he would be participating in the conference.

The success of the conference would greatly depend on the outcome of the discussion on territory on Wednesday that will include exchange of maps between the two sides.

“There is an understanding between the two leaders regarding the percentage (of land). It should not be outside this framework; it is something agreed by the two leaders,” Christodoulides said.

Tuesday’s morning meeting between President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci dealt with matters of governance like participation and decision-making processes in federal departments, constitutional changes, and others, Christodoulides said.

The list of issues had been agreed by the two sides on Sunday. The negotiators were scheduled to discuss certain matters further in the afternoon ahead of the leaders’ meeting later in the day.

“You realise they are difficult and sensitive issues, thus dialogue needs to continue,” the spokesman said.

The issue of rotating presidency had not been raised, he added.

In the 6pm meeting, the sides were expected to continue talks on governance and then move on to EU and economy.

“Our aim is to get results. It does not only depend on us.”

Christodoulides said it would be best to achieve more positive results ahead of the conference but it was not a precondition for Thursday’s meet.

“But certainly, the objective, and clearly it would be a positive development, is to have convergences and understandings,” he said.