Sport in brief

Bekele to run London with eye on world record

Triple Olympic track champion Kenenisa Bekele, the second-fastest marathon runner in history, will make another attempt at claiming the world record over the classic 26.2 mile distance when he leads a stellar field for the London marathon in April. Ethiopian Bekele, widely regarded as the greatest distance runner of all time and world record holder over 10,000 and 5,000 meters, ran two hours, three minutes and three seconds when winning Berlin last September, six seconds outside Dennis Kimetto’s world record of 2:02:57 set on the same course in 2014.

Peterhansel increases Dakar lead after stage seven

French driver Stephane Peterhansel won the seventh stage of the Dakar Rally in Bolivia on Monday to pull further ahead of Peugeot team mate and compatriot Sebastien Loeb. After a rest day in La Paz on Sunday, and bad weather cutting short Saturday’s sixth stage, the rally again made adjustments for the challenging conditions with a revamped route to the Uyuni salt flats.

TIU bans Australian Lindahl for 2013 match-fixing scandal

Australian former tennis player Nick Lindahl has been banned for seven years and fined $35,000 for match-fixing in a 2013 tournament, the Tennis Integrity United (TIU) has said. Two other players, Brandon Walkin and Isaac Frost, were also disciplined by the ITU, which is responsible for policing tennis.

Ronaldo wins FIFA’s player of the year award

Cristiano Ronaldo won FIFA’s player of the year award for the fourth time on Monday, beating his old rival Lionel Messi who was pulled out of the ceremony only a few hours earlier by his club Barcelona. Italian Claudio Ranieri won the coach of the year award for leading rank outsiders Leicester City to the English Premier League title.

Knicks’ Rose a no-show for game against Pelicans

New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose did not show up for Monday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Prior to the opening tip off the Knicks said he was not with the team but provided no other information. The New York Daily News reported that Rose was with the team at morning shoot-around but did not appear in the locker room for warmups.

Teenaged Russian ousts world number one Kerber in Sydney

Angelique Kerber’s build-up for next week’s Australian Open suffered a setback with the German world number one going down in straight sets to Russian teenager Daria Kasatkina in the second round of the Sydney International on Tuesday. On a manic day for the seeded players, the 19-year-old Kasatkina won 7-6(5) 6-2 against two-time grand slam Kerber, who also in the quarter-finals in Brisbane last week.