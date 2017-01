Two soldiers serving at the British Bases were arrested in Larnaca for public in connection with causing disturbance and disorderly conduct while drunk in the early morning hours on Tuesday.

Police arrested the two men on Larnaca’s Stadiou Street at around 2.15am. It was later found that they had also caused damage to a bar located on Watkins Street.

The soldiers were expected to be released later in the day. They will be summoned to appear in court at a later date.