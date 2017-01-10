Suspected paedophile arrested

Police on Monday arrested a 21-year-old resident of Famagusta in connection with the illegal possession and distribution of child pornography and solicitation of children for sexual purposes.

The suspect allegedly asked for and received a video from a minor he met on the internet in which the youngster is shown naked. The video was subsequently posted on a pornographic website.

Members of the office for combating cyber crime searched the home of the man on Monday morning and seized a computer and a mobile phone as evidence.