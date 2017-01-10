Suspected paedophile arrested

January 10th, 2017 Crime, Cyprus 0 comments

Suspected paedophile arrested

Police on Monday arrested a 21-year-old resident of Famagusta in connection with the illegal possession and distribution of child pornography and solicitation of children for sexual purposes.

The suspect allegedly asked for and received a video from a minor he met on the internet in which the youngster is shown naked. The video was subsequently posted on a pornographic website.

Members of the office for combating cyber crime searched the home of the man on Monday morning and seized a computer and a mobile phone as evidence.

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2015. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close