Tsipras briefs Merkel, Hollande and Pavlopoulos on Geneva developments

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras held telephone conversations with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande on developments in the negotiations on Cyprus.

According to Tsipras’ office, during these conversations the Greek PM and his interlocutors stressed the importance for Europe and EU-Turkish relations of finding a just and viable solution to the Cyprus issue, and underlined the EU`s crucial role in the talks. They also agreed to stay in contact during the conference on Cyprus in Geneva.

Earlier, Tsipras briefed Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos. Tsipras noted that all political forces in Greece supported the established positions of the Greek side to find a just, viable and functional solution to the Cyprus problem on the basis of UN resolutions and the European acquis, without guarantees or occupation troops.