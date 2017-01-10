Tsipras briefs Merkel, Hollande and Pavlopoulos on Geneva developments

January 10th, 2017 Cyprus, Cyprus Talks 0 comments

Tsipras briefs Merkel, Hollande and Pavlopoulos on Geneva developments

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras held telephone conversations with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande on developments in the negotiations on Cyprus.

According to Tsipras’ office, during these conversations the Greek PM and his interlocutors stressed the importance for Europe and EU-Turkish relations of finding a just and viable solution to the Cyprus issue, and underlined the EU`s crucial role in the talks. They also agreed to stay in contact during the conference on Cyprus in Geneva.

Earlier, Tsipras briefed Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos. Tsipras noted that all political forces in Greece supported the established positions of the Greek side to find a just, viable and functional solution to the Cyprus problem on the basis of UN resolutions and the European acquis, without guarantees or occupation troops.

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2015. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close