Turkish police kill would-be suicide bomber in south east

January 10th, 2017 Turkey 0 comments

Turkish police kill would-be suicide bomber in south east

Turkish police killed a would-be suicide bomber who tried to enter the main police station in the south-eastern city of Gaziantep on Tuesday, a security official told Reuters.

Television channels reported that a gunfight broke out in front of the complex and that ambulances had been sent to the area.

Eyewitnesses said one police officer was wounded in the incident while a dead person, presumed to be an attacker, was lying on the ground in front of the police station, Dogan news agency reported.

It was the latest in a series of violent incidents to have rocked Turkey over the last year. On New Year’s Day a gunman killed 39 revellers inside a popular Istanbul nightclub in an attack claimed by Islamic State militants.

Four days later, attackers who officials suspect were Kurdish militants clashed with police and detonated a car bomb in western Turkey, killing a police officer and a court employee.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2015. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close