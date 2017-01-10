Wait-and-see position on multilateral conference

With UN confirmation that the multilateral conference will go ahead on Thursday, all that remains is to determine how high the international representation will go.

It was announced late last night that the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will open and chair Thursday’s conference in Geneva before returning to New York on Friday.

But with the talks between President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci barely out of the gate, Turkey, Greece and the UK are still adopting a wait-and-see attitude before committing to travelling to Switzerland for a sit-down meeting on security and guarantees.

Reports out of the UK on Monday have even suggested that because the outcome of the talks until then is highly unpredictable, an option exists for the Geneva talks to reconvene in a couple of weeks.

British Prime Minister Theresa May, and Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras are waiting for a signal from Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.

Tsipras spoke with Erdogan for over an hour by phone on Monday evening. According to Cyprus Mail sources, as things stand, an Erdogan-Tsipras showing does not look likely for this Thursday. Discussions are ongoing over who will come in their place, but no decisions have been taken yet. The same sources clarified that regardless of who Turkey and Greece decide to send, the EU will still be represented at the highest level at the conference and make specific interventions on the issue of security and guarantees.

CyBC’s correspondent, meanwhile, said the indications from Turkey were that Erdogan was waiting to see significant progress before making a decision on whether to go to Geneva. By that, according to the CyBC, he may be waiting to see whether the outstanding issue of a rotating presidency will be resolved. Turkish sources appeared to indicate that the Greek Cypriot side was holding on to it as a bargaining chip for as long as possible.

According to Cyprus Mail sources, Erdogan did not indicate in his conversation with Tsipras what would be considered “significant progress” to justify his presence in Geneva. At the same time, sources say nobody can really predict what Erdogan will do, so the possibility remains that he will end up in Switzerland at some point to talk security and guarantees.

According to reports from Greece, Tsipras expressed the Turkish president’s position that he would travel to Geneva only if it appears an agreement is likely. The two men agreed to reassess the situation on Wednesday.

In the absence of high-level representation, the foreign ministers of both countries could participate.

Statements out of both Greece and Turkey earlier on Monday did not indicate that ‘red lines’ on security and guarantees had changed.

Tsipras said the Geneva talks were not the end of the road and certainly not with the continuation of Turkish guarantees.

“The Cyprus problem is a problem of invasion and occupation. To speak of negotiations that will lead to a solution it means first and foremost the immediate withdrawal of all occupying forces and the abolition of guarantees.”

Tsipras said a solution meant one state and not two states, a single country with a single sovereignty, a single citizenship, a single international personality, a common homeland for Greek and Turkish Cypriots, without foreign bases or guarantors.

This notion, he added, was essentially undermined first and foremost by the Turkish side, and also the involvement of other players and major interests such as the US. He said there was a risk that Cyprus would be led to partition.

At the same time Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said whatever the outcome of the Geneva talks Ankara would not leave the Turkish Cypriots defenceless. He also said the EU factor had complicated the issue.

“One of the reasons that so far the Cyprus issue has remained unsolved was the accession of one side to the EU without a permanent solution to the Cyprus problem,” he said.

He added that Turkey and the Turkish Cypriots had shown a sincere and serious effort for a solution and their conscience was clear. “Our will and our constructive attitude will continue this week in Geneva,” he said, adding that they expected to see the same attitude from the Greek Cypriot side.

“This should never be forgotten. The reason peace prevails in Cyprus is the effective guarantee ensured by Turkey. These guarantees will not be abandoned,” he said.

According to the Guardian, the UK Foreign Office will be represented at the conference possibly by Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and deputy Foreign Minister responsible for European Affairs Sir Alan Duncan, who travelled last week in Ankara and Athens.

In a tweet Monday afternoon Duncan confirmed he would be in Geneva. He tweeted: “The UK fully supports resumed #CyprusTalks @UNGeneva . I look forward to joining talks later in the week.”

The Guardian said that May was prepared for the possibility of having to travel to Geneva, which would happen only if an agreement was close or if her actual presence could help shore up some loose ends.

It said May was being constantly updated on developments and scenarios for Cyprus, and asking diplomats and associates for detailed memos.

As to the substance of the talks, the Guardian reported that British government officials believe that the maximum that can be achieved in Geneva is a “framework agreement” for the reunification of Cyprus.

“An option exists for the Geneva talks to reconvene perhaps in a couple of weeks, but the British, along with the EU and UN, will be pressing the Turks and Greeks at least to reach a conclusion since the window for a referendum on the framework reunification agreement is relatively narrow,” the newspaper said.

EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker is still expected in Geneva on Thursday and, according to the UN’s Espen Barth Eide, is expected to take on a “special observer role”. The bloc’s role “is and will remain crucial”, according to the chief commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas, speaking from Brussels.

“The EU is an observer in the talks, that is clear, but reasons that compel us to be there are also clear: President Juncker has been in permanent contact with both President Anastasiades and Mustafa Akinci, we have a clear mandate by the European Council, so I think the parameters of our presence there are known,” he said. “Cyprus is an EU member state and a member of the eurozone and will continue to be. So there is no need to find additional arguments why we should be there.”

The conference is to be a five-party affair with the guarantor powers and the two sides but Anastasiades is also representing the Republic of Cyprus, ostensibly as a legal move as the Treaty of Guarantee was signed by the Republic in 1960. The ‘sleight of hand’ was criticised by Akinci who sees the two communities signing on for a new federal Cyprus as opposed to the ‘evolution of the Republic’, the terminology favoured by the Greek Cypriot side.

With talk of a more active and present EU in the discussions on security and guarantees, the Greek Cypriot side now argues that we can no longer talk of a five-party conference, since there will be a sixth at the table.