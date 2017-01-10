Weather and road conditions

Snow, rain and dense fog may cause problems on the roads police reported early Tuesday morning.

The following roads are open only to four-wheel-drive vehicles or those fitted with snow chains.

Platres – Troodos

Prodromos – Troodos

Karvouna – Troodos

Moniatis – Platres

Kakopetria – Karvouna

Kakopetria – Pinewood

Kakopetria – Spilia

Pedoulas – Prodromos

Prodromos – Platres

Prodromos – Lemithou

Pedoulas – Kykkos

Due to dense fog and snowfall visibility is extremely limited.

Drivers are advised to be careful while driving in mountainous areas, to maintain safe distance from vehicles ahead and keep the headlights of their cars on.

On Tuesday the weather will be mostly cloudy with some rain and isolated thunderstorms. Temperatures will rise to 13C inland, around 14C in coastal areas and a maximum of 2C in the higher mountains.

In the evening temperatures are expected to drop to 5C inland, 9C at the coast and frost will form in the Troodos area.

On Wednesday, Thursday and Friday periods of predominantly fine weather with some local showers are forecast.

Temperatures will remain the same until Wednesday and will gradually rise in the following days.