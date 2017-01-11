Anastasiades and Akinci to present their maps on territory and discuss pending issues

The issue of territory and the presentation of a territorial adjustment map from each side are among other issues on the agenda of the UN-led negotiations on the Cyprus problem between Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci, which continue today Wednesday in Geneva, while on Thursday the Conference on Cyprus is scheduled to begin at the UN headquarters.

Anastasiades and Akinci, who according to their programme will meet again on Wednesday morning (0900-1300 local time) and in the afternoon (1800-2030), will also discuss pending issues on governance, the EU, economy, property as well as the financing and implementation of the solution. The only issue on governance that they have not discussed yet during their negotiations here that began on Monday concerns the treatment of foreign citizens in Cyprus after a solution.

As regards the issue of the maps that will be presented by the two sides, Government Spokesman Nikos Christodoulides said in statements to the press on Wednesday that the two sides will exchange their maps and this will determine to a great extent how they will proceed with the Conference on Cyprus.

Furthermore he noted that there is a mutual understanding between the leaders as regards the percentage of the territory of the constituent states.

Anastasiades and Akinci had in principle agreed during their talks at Mont Pelerin in November 2016 on the percentage of the territory of the Turkish Cypriot constituent state, that would be between 28.2%, according to the position of the Greek Cypriot side and 29.2% according to the position of the Turkish Cypriot side.

During their meeting on Tuesday evening in Geneva, in the framework of their negotiations, Anastasiades and Akinci discussed issues regarding governance, including the competencies of the central government.

According to reliable sources, there was some progress on certain issues, including the competencies of the central government, while there was no progress on others. The issues concerning the competencies will be discussed during a meeting of the two sides` negotiators Andreas Mavroyiannis and Ozdil Nami this morning, prior to the meeting Anastasiades and Akinci will have at 0900 local time.

After his meeting with Akinci on Tuesday evening, Anastasiades briefed the members of his negotiating team and later on the members of the National Council who are in Geneva.

CNA