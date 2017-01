Marcos Baghdatis progressed to the third round of the ASB Classic in Auckland after defeating 32 year old German Dustin Brown by two sets to one in just over two hours.

Brown won the first set 6-4 but Baghdatis fought back to tie the game, winning the second set in a tie break (7-4)and the third by 6-4.

On Thursday Baghdatis will face Czech Jiri Vesely for a place in the last four.