The 31-year-old owner of a betting agency in Famagusta reported to police on Tuesday that a 50-year-old man had placed a bet with counterfeit money on January 8.
The man had paid with a €200 note for a €10 bet and received €190 change.
The owner only found out about the crime when he visited the bank on Tuesday to deposit the money, police said
Later that day the alleged 31-year-old suspect reappeared and the betting shop owner alerted police.
The suspect was subsequently arrested for questioning.
Betting shop says given fake €200 note
