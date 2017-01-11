Betting shop says given fake €200 note

The 31-year-old owner of a betting agency in Famagusta reported to police on Tuesday that a 50-year-old man had placed a bet with counterfeit money on January 8.

The man had paid with a €200 note for a €10 bet and received €190 change.

The owner only found out about the crime when he visited the bank on Tuesday to deposit the money, police said

Later that day the alleged 31-year-old suspect reappeared and the betting shop owner alerted police.

The suspect was subsequently arrested for questioning.