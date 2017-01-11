Clock ticking down in Geneva

By Stefanos Evripidou in Geneva

THE second day of peace talks in Geneva ended last night in much the same way as the first – with an agreement to continue discussions the following day. The only difference being that today is the last day of Cypriot-led talks in Geneva, meaning that all pending internal issues of a Cyprus solution remain on the table: property, governance, economy, EU, financing and implementation of a solution and territory.

The leaders are expected to tackle, and try to reach convergence or understanding on some, or any, of those issues by the end of today. At least that was the plan drawn up last night when the talks ended after 11pm local time.

Following Monday’s negotiations on property and “brainstorming” on security and guarantees, the two sides spent yesterday talking mostly about governance. The chapter took up so much attention that there was no time left by the end of the day to discuss pending issues in the EU and economy chapters, as originally planned.

According to sources, there are six main issues that remain pending in governance, including the hotly debated issue of a rotating presidency. Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci went to the trouble of painting a red line over this issue in previous statements, saying that without a rotating presidency, there can be no referendum.

President Nicos Anastasiades, meanwhile, put rotating presidency, along with its weighted and cross voting, in his crosshairs during the 2013 presidential election campaign. Whether he’d be willing to show flexibility on the issue in exchange for keeping one of his own purported “red lines” like the return of Morphou and/or abolition of guarantees remains to be seen.

Since the Geneva talks began, apart from reiterating each side’s divergent positions on the matter, the rotating presidency has not been discussed in depth or negotiated on, said a Greek Cypriot source.

Another issue considered of huge importance to the Turkish Cypriots is their demand for “effective participation” in decision-making mechanisms at a federal level. The Turkish Cypriots want to ensure they have a say in decision-making, and will not be ignored once a solution comes into effect, pointing to the memories of the early 1960s to back their claim.

To Greek Cypriot ears, effective participation sounds somewhat close to a “veto”. They too point to the memories of the 1960s in their counter-arguments.

This and a whole host of other issues relating to property, EU affairs, economy, financing and implementation of a solution, territorial adjustments and, of course, security and guarantees remain on the table at the Geneva talks.

The morning started with a discussion on four of the six main issues pending in the governance chapter. Anastasiades was flanked in the talks by government spokesman Nicos Christodoulides, Polys Polyviou and Kypros Chrysostomides. The two sides later adjourned for lunch, establishing in the process two working groups to continue deliberations on property and governance in the afternoon.

Property experts from both sides met for 90 minutes with World Bank representative Enrique Carrol, who flew into Geneva yesterday, and the IMF’s representative in Cyprus, Vincenzo Cuzzo, to discuss the financing of a property solution. After the meeting with the two international experts ended, the Cypriot experts continued discussions on property.

Meanwhile, Greek and Turkish Cypriot governance experts also met to continue work on the four issues discussed earlier in the day. The meeting was chaired by the two negotiators, Andreas Mavroyiannis and Ozdil Nami. The idea was to continue work on the points of disagreement, with the aim of reaching new convergences or at least an understanding between the sides.

Despite the nearly three-hour meeting at a technocratic level, the Cyprus Mail understands this goal was not reached. According to sources, the Greek Cypriot team made some proposals on the disagreements in question which the Turkish Cypriot side agreed to study and return to the next day.

As a result of prolonged talks at the negotiators’ level, the leaders’ meeting scheduled for 6pm did not start until around two hours later.

In the meantime, Anastasiades and Akinci made use of their downtime to hold a meeting without their aides, joined only by UN Special Adviser Espen Barth Eide. This was the first time the leaders met without their teams since they arrived in Geneva.

During the three-party meeting, the leaders – in Eide’s presence – evaluated what had been discussed so far in the talks and the challenges ahead. According to sources close to the negotiations, no decisions were taken other than to continue working hard for convergences and/or understandings.

At the late hour of 8pm, the day’s second official session of negotiations began, focusing again on governance. The leaders explored most of the remaining issues relating to governance that were not discussed in the morning. The EU’s representative in the Cyprus peace talks, Pieter Van Nuffel, was also present as the issues touched upon aspects of the EU.

Just after 11pm, the talks concluded for the day, without managing to cover all remaining issues in the governance chapter. One issue left untouched was how to deal with foreign nationals in Cyprus after a solution.

As for those discussed, some progress was recorded on some issues, like federal state competences. None on others. Federal competences will be reviewed first thing this morning by the two negotiators before the leaders’ meeting starts. Last night’s discussion was described by a Greek Cypriot source as “good and difficult”.

The seemingly slow pace in which the leaders have been working through the agenda they set themselves on Sunday night leaves a mountain of pending issues to climb today in all five internal chapters that remain open.

Today is also the day that each side will submit their version of a map of a federal Cyprus, showing the territorial adjustments that they want to see take place post-solution, at least, their first version of what they want to see.

Everything remains open. It remains to be seen whether either side will see any of its key demands satisfied by the close of the day.

Those in Geneva, Cyprus and a few other parts of the world are also waiting to see who will turn up for the international conference on security and guarantees tomorrow, what they will say, and when they will leave.