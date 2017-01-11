Cyprus Cup results

Cyprus Cup, Last 16, 1st Leg Results from Wednesday:
Anorthosis 2
Asil Lisis 0
Olympiakos 2
Ethnikos Assias 0
Omonia 0
Ethnikos Achnas 0
AEK 2
Karmiotissa 1
Aris 0
AEL 2
