Driver flees accident scene after crashing stolen car

A driver fled the scene of a car accident he caused with a stolen vehicle on Tuesday afternoon, according to a police report.

The report said the accident took place in Dervenion street in Limassol at 2pm.

An as-yet unidentified person, with three passengers on board, lost control of the car and crashed into a parked car, owned by a 49-year-old woman. Both cars were badly damaged in the crash.

Immediately after the collision all the people in the stolen car fled the scene.

Investigations revealed that the car had been reported stolen on December 26, 2016.

At the time of the accident, the stolen vehicle had the registration numbers of another car, which was stricken off the car-registration records after it was destroyed in a car crash.

The circumstances under which the driver lost control of the car are not yet known, police said.