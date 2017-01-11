Fake policeman attempting to extort money in phone scam

Limassol police on Wednesday warned the public that a person pretending to be a member of the police force is trying to extort money from elderly people, claiming their relatives are in trouble.

In one case, the man posing as a policeman called a 70-year-old woman and told her that her son had fatally wounded a girl in a car accident.

He said he could arrange to prevent her son going to jail if she paid the amount of €120,000.

To reinforce his message, he handed the phone to another man who pretended to be her son who was weeping and reportedly said “Mother do what they tell you.”

The 70-year-old realised it was not her son on the phone and related the incident to a relative who informed Limassol police.

Similar incidents were reported in other parts of Cyprus.

Police warned the public to be vigilant and report any such attempts at extortion to the authorities. Those with elderly relatives should also tell them to beware when they receive such phone calls.